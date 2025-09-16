Queens University and Elon University to merge; name, branding of merged school unclear

Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte announced Tuesday that they will merge ahead of next school year.

The formal structure of the merger has yet to be finalized, but a news release says that by the summer of 2026, “Elon will operate Queens in partnership with existing and legacy leaders.”

“This is going to be a great opportunity for two institutions to come together and elevate education, create more curriculum,” said Jesse Cureton, interim president of Queens University in a video sent to the school community. “It's also going to be an opportunity for us to support alum in a way that we may not have been able to do in the past.”

The boards of both schools have approved the merger. The final structure of the merger will be agreed to in November, the schools said.

In an email to the Queens University community, Cureton said that over time, the merger will bring “additional academic opportunities, graduate programs, and real-world experience,” and said the school will benefit from the Elon University’s “reputation and broader alumni network.”

Cureton also said degree requirements and the “day-to-day Queens experience” wouldn’t change. It wasn't immediately clear what the schools plan to do with the Queens name, athletics programs, lion mascot and other Queens assets.

The schools said in a statement that "The campus location will continue as a key part of the Charlotte footprint," as well as, "The vision is to create a new, unified institution in Charlotte."

In response to a query from WFAE about the future of the Queens name, a spokesperson wrote in an email to that the "name and branding of the merged institution hasn’t been determined yet, but will be workshopped over the coming months."

"As the integration process continues, details about future operations and structure will be announced," the schools said.

Merger in a changing landscape

The merger reflects two smaller, private universities merging to increase their size and scope in an increasingly competitive higher education landscape, in which schools are dealing with rising costs, a stagnant total potential number of college students, and restrictions to federal funds. Located in Elon, the larger Elon University has an enrollment of just over 7,300 students, compared to Queens University’s 1,900.

Financial filings from the schools show their respective resources. Queens had more than $88 million in revenue in 2023, the most recent year available, and $109 million worth of expenses. Queens also had $189 million worth of assets vs. liabilities of $122 million.

Elon University, meanwhile, had revenue of $413 million in 2024, the most recent year available, and expenses of $398 million. Its assets were far larger — $1.2 billion — vs. $302 million worth of liabilities.

Queens' endowment totals $166 million, while Elon's was valued at $366 million, in their most recent financial reports.

Queens was founded in 1857. The school was founded as a women's college in downtown Charlotte, and is now in Myers Park. The school was originally a Presbyterian institution, and became co-ed after World War II.

"Over the past several months, we have faced challenges with resilience and determination, and the Board of Trustees has been steadfast in guiding us toward a sustainable and inspiring path forward. This merger represents their commitment to ensuring that Queens not only endures but thrives for generations to come," Cureton said.

Elon has been expanding its footprint in recent years. In 2023, the school opened a Charlotte center in South End, hosting its Charlotte-based law school program and several other academic programs for undergraduates and graduates.