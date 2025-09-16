In North Carolina, some people have to wait as long as three to five hours at the DMV.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has released the average wait time at all of its offices, and at the Cary location in Wake County, which averages five hours and ten minutes, while the shortest wait time is in Jefferson, Ashe County, at around 12 minutes.

The average wait time across the state is two hours and 45 minutes.

In eastern North Carolina, the longest are Goldsboro and Kenansville – more than three hours. It’s a more-than two hour wait in Jacksonville, nearly an hour and 45 minutes in Greenville, and about an hour in New Bern.

The shortest waits in the region are in Morehead City, Washington, and Williamston, all just under an hour.

The DMV recently hired an additional 64 license examiners and plan to add more next year. Officials said the goal is to have one worker for each computer terminal in the agency’s offices.