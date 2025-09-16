© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC sheriffs to discuss substance use at symposium organized by Hope Mission of Coastal Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:57 AM EDT
Hope Mission of Coastal Carolina

Hope Mission of Coastal Carolina is hosting a symposium late this week with several eastern North Carolina sheriffs talking about substance use.

Speakers at the "Responding to the Substance Use Crisis in North Carolina's Rural Coastal Communities" event include Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Onslow County Sheriff Christopher Thomas, and Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.

They’ll discuss how law enforcement is helping drive recovery solutions.

The symposium is on Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Carteret Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Morehead City.

Register to attend HERE.

Annette Weston
