ECU Police: three students groped in a residence hall early Sunday

The East Carolina University Police Department is investigating three reports of fondling in a residence hall on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect approached two victims in a hallway at Clement Hall, and asked for hugs before fondling them. The third victim was reportedly fondled as the suspect walked past. It happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Chris Sutton said they do not believe the suspect was a student and that he followed behind a student entering the dorm to gain access to the building.

He reminded people not to allow others to "tailgate" into residence halls without swiping their own 1Card, but also stressed that "a person is not at fault for being fondled; the perpetrator is the one responsible.”

They are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the suspect.