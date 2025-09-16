© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ECU Police: three students groped in a residence hall early Sunday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT
Sarah E. Clement Hall.
Cliff Hollis, ECU
Sarah E. Clement Hall.

The East Carolina University Police Department is investigating three reports of fondling in a residence hall on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect approached two victims in a hallway at Clement Hall, and asked for hugs before fondling them. The third victim was reportedly fondled as the suspect walked past. It happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Chris Sutton said they do not believe the suspect was a student and that he followed behind a student entering the dorm to gain access to the building.

He reminded people not to allow others to "tailgate" into residence halls without swiping their own 1Card, but also stressed that "a person is not at fault for being fondled; the perpetrator is the one responsible.”

They are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the suspect.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston