Corolla Wild Horse Fund monitoring health of elderly wild mare

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:52 AM EDT
Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has released an update about the health of a wild mare after many people expressed concerns recently.

Officials said she lost her left eye about four years ago, most likely due to some kind of injury, and granulation tissue has built up in her eye socket.

The mare is at least 35 years old – exceeding the normal life span of a wild horse -- and is showing normal signs of the aging process.

The herd management team said the mare is up and moving around freely, is keeping up with her stallion, and is bright and alert. The horse is eating and drinking and her bodily functions are normal.

They said there is no viable, humane way to treat or fix the horse’s eye condition, and she would not be any more comfortable at the farm than she is in the wild.

She has made it abundantly clear that human encroachment makes her uncomfortable, and veterinarians will continue to be as minimally invasive as possible in monitoring her and adjust accordingly based on the behaviors they see.

At this time, officials said the mare does not require intervention.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
