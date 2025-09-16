Corolla Wild Horse Fund monitoring health of elderly wild mare

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has released an update about the health of a wild mare after many people expressed concerns recently.

Officials said she lost her left eye about four years ago, most likely due to some kind of injury, and granulation tissue has built up in her eye socket.

The mare is at least 35 years old – exceeding the normal life span of a wild horse -- and is showing normal signs of the aging process.

The herd management team said the mare is up and moving around freely, is keeping up with her stallion, and is bright and alert. The horse is eating and drinking and her bodily functions are normal.

They said there is no viable, humane way to treat or fix the horse’s eye condition, and she would not be any more comfortable at the farm than she is in the wild.

She has made it abundantly clear that human encroachment makes her uncomfortable, and veterinarians will continue to be as minimally invasive as possible in monitoring her and adjust accordingly based on the behaviors they see.

At this time, officials said the mare does not require intervention.