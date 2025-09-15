Local demand for renewable energy workers remains strong

A local environmental group says opportunities for “green jobs” are growing in the Triad despite a change of focus at the federal level toward non-renewable energy.

Piedmont Environmental Alliance is hosting its second green jobs fair on Wednesday. Will Eley, the nonprofit’s green economy program director, says there are more openings now than last year.

The Trump Administration is trying to ramp up energy jobs. But renewable efforts such as wind and solar aren’t priorities.

“We're seeing a lot of excitement and growth here locally," he says. "But clearly understand that the current administration is trying to create as many headwinds as possible.”

Eley credits an influx of companies like Divert, whose mission is to prevent food waste. He says locally, energy efficiency is the fastest-growing sector within the green economy.

