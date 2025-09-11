© 2025 Public Radio East
Signs about sea level rise at iconic North Carolina National Seashore flagged under Trump executive order

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
Associated Press
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:18 AM EDT
NPS image
The work will include construction of a 1.25 mile-long, 10-12-foot-wide paved multi-use pathway from the intersection of N.C. Highway 12 and Lighthouse Road in Buxton to the Cape Hatteras Light Station and Old Lighthouse Beach Access.

The Trump administration is reviewing materials at federal parks that employees have flagged as "disparaging" to Americans.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order early this year that directed the Department of the Interior to "restore truth and sanity to American history."

The order has the Interior "focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people," as well as "the beauty, abundance, and the grandeur of the American landscape," to advance Trump's policy of restoring federal sites that are dedicated to preserving history.

Screenshots were shared with The Associated Press documenting different signs and exhibits that were flagged for review, and they included a sign in North Carolina titled “The Air We Breathe.” It was flagged because it discusses the importance of clean air.

At Cape Hatteras National Seashore, there are signs about sea level rise due to climate change. An employee wrote, “We do not believe it to be in violation, but would like someone to review if messaging of climate change and sea level rise reduces the focus on the grandeur, beauty and abundance.”

The Interior gave the National Park Service until July 18 to flag anything deemed "inappropriate."
Annette Weston
