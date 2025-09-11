Senate bill could allow for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with PTSD and TBI

An Alabama U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that would allow for hyperbaric oxygen therapy to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries for whom other treatments have failed.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act is companion legislation to a bill previously introduced in the U.S. House by North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy.

Murphy said America loses 17 or more veterans to suicide each day and PTSD and TBIs are far more prevalent among the veteran community than most understand.

Murphy, a practicing physician, said hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a promising treatment option that offers a lifeline to veterans, and the treatment undergone extensive and rigorous evaluation that enjoys great evidential support.

Tuberville said brave men and women often come home with scars from war that we cannot see, and HBOT treatment could make a life-changing difference.

The bill passed the House Veterans' Affairs Committee on May 6th.