© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

North Carolina politicians react to shooting death of conservative political activist

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
Tess Crowley
/
The Deseret News via AP
Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

North Carolina politicians offered their thoughts after the shooting death of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem during an event for the organization he co-founded, Turning Point, when he was killed.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

Governor Josh Stein pointed to “a series of devastating tragedies” one after another, including not just Kirk, but Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, Iryna Zarutska, and school shootings last month in Minneapolis and today in Colorado.

He asked people to hold their loved ones close before getting ready to “fight for the soul of this nation.”

North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd said Kirk challenged people to think differently and defend their beliefs but was met with violence. Budd also blamed the shooting on the “Left’s moral collapse” and the media.

Former Governor Roy Cooper said, “Violence must have no place in our country and we should all remember our common humanity.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said, “Political violence is not only a crime – it is an assault on freedom itself. In this country, we settle our differences with words, not weapons.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston