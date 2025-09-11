North Carolina politicians react to shooting death of conservative political activist

North Carolina politicians offered their thoughts after the shooting death of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem during an event for the organization he co-founded, Turning Point, when he was killed.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

Governor Josh Stein pointed to “a series of devastating tragedies” one after another, including not just Kirk, but Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, Iryna Zarutska, and school shootings last month in Minneapolis and today in Colorado.

He asked people to hold their loved ones close before getting ready to “fight for the soul of this nation.”

North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd said Kirk challenged people to think differently and defend their beliefs but was met with violence. Budd also blamed the shooting on the “Left’s moral collapse” and the media.

Former Governor Roy Cooper said, “Violence must have no place in our country and we should all remember our common humanity.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said, “Political violence is not only a crime – it is an assault on freedom itself. In this country, we settle our differences with words, not weapons.”