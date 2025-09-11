NC Division of Marine Fisheries researcher drowned while working in Turnagain Bay in Sea Level

A researcher collecting water samples drowned in Turnagain Bay in Sea Level Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said James "Marc" Hamric with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries was gathering water samples when the boat he and his colleagues were working from began to drift away.

Investigators said Hamric entered the water to help a colleague who made it to the boat but was unable to get aboard. When that was unsuccessful, Hamric removed his waders and began swimming back to shore.

He slipped under the water, but was found within minutes by coworkers. CPR was started before emergency responders arrived, but Hamric was not revived.

Hamric worked for 20 years as a Marine Fisheries Technician in Morehead City. Last year he received the 2024 North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Distinguished Employee Award.