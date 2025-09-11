© 2025 Public Radio East
NC Division of Marine Fisheries researcher drowned while working in Turnagain Bay in Sea Level

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:10 AM EDT
North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries

A researcher collecting water samples drowned in Turnagain Bay in Sea Level Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said James "Marc" Hamric with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries was gathering water samples when the boat he and his colleagues were working from began to drift away.

Investigators said Hamric entered the water to help a colleague who made it to the boat but was unable to get aboard. When that was unsuccessful, Hamric removed his waders and began swimming back to shore.

He slipped under the water, but was found within minutes by coworkers. CPR was started before emergency responders arrived, but Hamric was not revived.

Hamric worked for 20 years as a Marine Fisheries Technician in Morehead City. Last year he received the 2024 North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Distinguished Employee Award.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
