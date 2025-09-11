Craven Community College will host September 11th Tribute on New Bern campus Thursday

Craven Community College will host a September 11th Tribute event on the New Bern campus Thursday.

It's been 24 years since al-Qaeda militants hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States including the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon.

Victims of the 9/11 attacks came from all 50 states, including North Carolina.

In eastern North Carolina, Christopher Burford of Hubert was a U.S. Navy electronics technician; he was killed in the Pentagon.

Flight attendant Sandra Bradshaw of Greensboro was on board United Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Lt. Cmdr. Eric Allen of Drexel died working in the Pentagon, and Sandra Teague of Granite Falls was a passenger on Flight 77.

The Campus Life department and Student Veterans Association will hold the tribute from 9-9:30 a.m. in Congleton Courtyard between Ward Hall and Brock Administration.