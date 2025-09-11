Craven Community College will host September 11th Tribute on New Bern campus Thursday

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:29 AM EDT
Taylor Holbrooks
/
Public Radio East
File: Craven Community College's 2024 9/11 remembrance.

Craven Community College will host a September 11th Tribute event on the New Bern campus Thursday.

It's been 24 years since al-Qaeda militants hijacked four airliners and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States including the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon.

Victims of the 9/11 attacks came from all 50 states, including North Carolina.

In eastern North Carolina, Christopher Burford of Hubert was a U.S. Navy electronics technician; he was killed in the Pentagon.

Flight attendant Sandra Bradshaw of Greensboro was on board United Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Lt. Cmdr. Eric Allen of Drexel died working in the Pentagon, and Sandra Teague of Granite Falls was a passenger on Flight 77.

The Campus Life department and Student Veterans Association will hold the tribute from 9-9:30 a.m. in Congleton Courtyard between Ward Hall and Brock Administration.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
