Man on the run after pointing AR-15 style rifle at ex, dropping "ghost gun" while running from police arrested

A Duplin County man is jailed after investigators said he slashed the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s car, broke into her home, and pointed an AR-15 style rifle at her before running from deputies back in July.

Duplin County Sheriff's Office A Duplin County man is jailed after investigators said he slashed the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s home and pointed an AR-15 style rifle at her before running from deputies back in July.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Truth Joiner told the victim he was not afraid to kill her before driving away from the home near Faison.

A DCSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it but a chase ensued. It continued into Sampson County, where deputies said Truth jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and a Glock style “Ghost Gun” with a full auto switch fell on the ground from his waistband.

Duplin County Sheriff's Office A DCSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it but a chase ensued. The continued into Sampson County, where deputies said Truth jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and a Glock style “Ghost Gun” with a full auto switch fell on the ground from his waistband.

Truth ran into a cornfield and was able to escape, and officials found the rifle in a search of his car, as well as drugs.

He was finally arrested last week and faces a long list of charges.

Truth Joyner is charged with:

