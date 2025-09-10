Man on the run after pointing AR-15 style rifle at ex, dropping "ghost gun" while running from police arrested
A Duplin County man is jailed after investigators said he slashed the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s car, broke into her home, and pointed an AR-15 style rifle at her before running from deputies back in July.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Truth Joiner told the victim he was not afraid to kill her before driving away from the home near Faison.
A DCSO deputy located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it but a chase ensued. It continued into Sampson County, where deputies said Truth jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and a Glock style “Ghost Gun” with a full auto switch fell on the ground from his waistband.
Truth ran into a cornfield and was able to escape, and officials found the rifle in a search of his car, as well as drugs.
He was finally arrested last week and faces a long list of charges.
Truth Joyner is charged with:
- Simple Possess Sch VI CS ($5,000 Secured Bond)
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia (Secured Bond)
- Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard (Secured Bond)
- DWLR – Not Impaired Rev (Secured Bond)
- Fail Stop Sign/Flash Red Light (Secured Bond)
- Designated Lane Violation (Secured Bond)
- Fail to Maintain Lane Control (Secured Bond)
- Drive Wrong Way on Dual Lane (Secured Bond)
- Improper Pass Too Close Left (Secured Bond)
- Improper Pass Return Right (Secured Bond)
- Possess Of Firearm by Felon ($20,000 Secured Bond)
- Hit and Run Leave Scene Prop Damage ($10,000 Secured Bond)
- Possess Of Firearm by Felon ($20,000 Secured Bond)
- Fail to Heed Light and Siren ($15,000 Secured Bond)
- Reckless Driving to Endanger (Secured Bond)
- Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (Secured Bond)
- Driving Left Of Center (Secured Bond)
- Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (Needs Bond Set)
- B&E Motor Vehicle (Needs Bond Set)
- Flee/Elude Arrest W/MV (M) (Needs Bond Set)
- Assault by Pointing Gun (Needs Bond Set)
- Domestic Criminal Trespass (Needs Bond Set)
- Misdemeanor Crime Of Domestic Violence (Needs Bond Set)
- Injury to Personal Property (Needs Bond Set)
- Carrying Concealed Weapon (Needs Bond Set)