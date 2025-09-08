Swim advisory lifted after algal blooms drift away from Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach officials lifted a swim advisory on Friday after algal blooms in the water moved away from the beach strand.

Water samples confirmed that a filamentous cyanobacteria, an alga called Trichodesmium caused the discolored water in Atlantic Beach.

It’s also called “sea sawdust” because of its appearance, and officials said it plays a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.

Trichodesmium blooms are periodic and can cover vast stretches of ocean surface, and they occur due to a combination of factors, including warm water temperatures, nutrient availability, and calm sea conditions.

Ingesting or touching Trichodesmium colonies can cause skin irritation and, in some cases, lead to respiratory problems because of the release of certain toxins and irritants, and it’s advised to avoid direct contact with these cyanobacteria.

Although the advisory has been lifted, officials in Atlantic Beach remind people to swim with caution because lifeguards are no longer on duty for the season.