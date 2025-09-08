© 2025 Public Radio East
Swim advisory lifted after algal blooms drift away from Atlantic Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:29 AM EDT
Town of Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach officials lifted a swim advisory on Friday after algal blooms in the water moved away from the beach strand.

Water samples confirmed that a filamentous cyanobacteria, an alga called Trichodesmium caused the discolored water in Atlantic Beach.

It’s also called “sea sawdust” because of its appearance, and officials said it plays a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.

Trichodesmium blooms are periodic and can cover vast stretches of ocean surface, and they occur due to a combination of factors, including warm water temperatures, nutrient availability, and calm sea conditions.

Ingesting or touching Trichodesmium colonies can cause skin irritation and, in some cases, lead to respiratory problems because of the release of certain toxins and irritants, and it’s advised to avoid direct contact with these cyanobacteria.

Although the advisory has been lifted, officials in Atlantic Beach remind people to swim with caution because lifeguards are no longer on duty for the season.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
