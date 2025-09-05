© 2025 Public Radio East
New scam uses pop-up in internet browser to target victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
Officials with an eastern North Carolina sheriff's office said there is a new scam being reported locally, and this one uses an internet browser to trick people into parting with their money.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said the scammer sends a pop-up notification to an internet browser, claiming to be the Department of Social Security, saying they are investigating multiple charges from the person's bank account … and claiming someone has stolen the target’s identity.

The scammer then follows up with a phone call, claiming they are refunding the money using gift cards, but the victim has to pay to activate the cards to get the refund. Sometimes the scammer will physically send the gift cards to the victim by mail.

Investigators said it’s a scam, and anyone who receives these phone calls or notifications should hang up and contact law enforcement to file a report.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
