Local initiative helping people rethink how they shop for food

A local initiative is helping people rethink how they shop for food.

The Penny Pinchers Health Grocery Store Tours, led by the Pitt Partners for Health Coalition, shows that healthy eating does not have to be expensive. The program uses hands-on grocery store tours and practical budgeting strategies, and gives people the tools to make healthier choices without overspending.

Founded through the long-standing Pitt Partners for Health Coalition, the Penny Pinchers Program is powered by a grant from The Duke Endowment’s “Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas” initiative.

De’Vette Thomas, a community health improvement manager at ECU Health, said the rules are to stay under budget and include at least three of four key components: a healthy protein, grain, fruit, dairy, and vegetable.

ECU Health

According to the Pew Research Center, about 70 percent of Americans say the increased cost of healthy food in recent years has made it more difficult to eat healthy.

To register, contact De’Vette Thomas at 252-847-6497 or dmthomas@ecuhealth.org.