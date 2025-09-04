© 2025 Public Radio East
Seafood festival culinary event will include some of North Carolina’s most talented chefs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
Got to Be NC

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is sponsoring the Got to Be NC Chef’s Tent at the 2025 North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City.

Sea to Summit: A Culinary Collaboration will include some of North Carolina’s most talented chefs, who will prepare a five-course meal paired with a hand-selected wine. From the mountains to the coast, organizers said each course tells a story of North Carolina’s culinary traditions.

Proceeds from the event will support NC Catch and the Alleghany Community Foundation, benefiting commercial fishing communities on the coast and mountain regions still recovering from last year’s devastating storm.

The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Got to Be NC Chef’s Tent.

Tickets are $200 per guest or $350 per pair. Seating is limited. For tickets and more details, visit Sea to Summit: A Culinary Collaboration.

Featured menu and chefs include:

First Course: Dashi-brined N.C. striped bass collar with mushroom, boiled peanut, apple, bok choy and pork skin furikake prepared by Daniel Murray of Cypress Hall, New Bern.

Second Course: Steamed N.C. clams with white wine and sausage prepared by Hallock Howard of Amos Mosquito’s, Atlantic Beach.

Third Course: N.C. shrimp with crispy Old Guilford Mill grits, green herb caviar, Ramblin’ Poppy tasso and Earthworks Farm pimento pan sauce prepared by Sam Ratchford of Vidalia, Boone.

Fourth Course: Smoked N.C. oysters and Tidewater Grain Co. blue crab rice with pickled black trumpet mushrooms, crispy okra and peanut oil prepared by Alek Schober of Reid’s Café & Catering, Banner Elk.

Fifth Course: Mountain apple pie, black walnut ice cream, reduced apple cider and black walnut ginger brittle prepared by Tina Houston and Jessica Schober of Reid’s Café & Catering, Banner Elk.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
