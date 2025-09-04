Seafood festival culinary event will include some of North Carolina’s most talented chefs

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is sponsoring the Got to Be NC Chef’s Tent at the 2025 North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City.

Sea to Summit: A Culinary Collaboration will include some of North Carolina’s most talented chefs, who will prepare a five-course meal paired with a hand-selected wine. From the mountains to the coast, organizers said each course tells a story of North Carolina’s culinary traditions.

Proceeds from the event will support NC Catch and the Alleghany Community Foundation, benefiting commercial fishing communities on the coast and mountain regions still recovering from last year’s devastating storm.

The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Got to Be NC Chef’s Tent.

Tickets are $200 per guest or $350 per pair. Seating is limited. For tickets and more details, visit Sea to Summit: A Culinary Collaboration.

Featured menu and chefs include:

First Course: Dashi-brined N.C. striped bass collar with mushroom, boiled peanut, apple, bok choy and pork skin furikake prepared by Daniel Murray of Cypress Hall, New Bern.

Second Course: Steamed N.C. clams with white wine and sausage prepared by Hallock Howard of Amos Mosquito’s, Atlantic Beach.

Third Course: N.C. shrimp with crispy Old Guilford Mill grits, green herb caviar, Ramblin’ Poppy tasso and Earthworks Farm pimento pan sauce prepared by Sam Ratchford of Vidalia, Boone.

Fourth Course: Smoked N.C. oysters and Tidewater Grain Co. blue crab rice with pickled black trumpet mushrooms, crispy okra and peanut oil prepared by Alek Schober of Reid’s Café & Catering, Banner Elk.

Fifth Course: Mountain apple pie, black walnut ice cream, reduced apple cider and black walnut ginger brittle prepared by Tina Houston and Jessica Schober of Reid’s Café & Catering, Banner Elk.