PETA warning cat owners to keep pets indoors after Vanceboro feline was shot to death

Published September 4, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

A Vanceboro cat named Mr. Orange was found with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries, and now PETA is warning people to keep cats safe by keeping them indoors.

“Just like Mr. Orange, who was viciously shot and killed, cats left to fend for themselves outdoors are at constant risk of being harmed in heartbreaking and horrific ways,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA encourages all guardians to provide their cats with a happy and fulfilling indoor life safe from cruel people, predators, speeding cars, and the many other dangers of the outdoor world.”

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mr. Orange’s attack and urges anyone with any information about who may be responsible to come forward.
