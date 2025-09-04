© 2025 Public Radio East
New public archive reveals Juul’s role in youth vaping crisis

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
A new public archive is giving researchers and policymakers an inside look at Juul Labs’ role in the youth vaping crisis.

The collection contains nearly 5 million internal company documents detailing marketing strategies and business practices.

It was built by North Carolina health officials in partnership with UNC Chapel Hill and UC San Francisco.

The project is funded through a legal settlement between the state and Juul.

In 2024, more than 1.6 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
