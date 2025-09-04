Effort to name bridges for state troopers killed in the line of duty not previously honored to conclude this year

Officials will soon complete an effort to name bridges for 23 state troopers killed in the line of duty who were not previously honored.

The N.C. Department of Transportation partnered with the N.C. State Highway Patrol after discovering the fallen officers whose sacrifice had been overlooked for the bridge naming honors.

North Carolina Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said his agency expects to have all 23 officers honored by the end of 2025.

Col. Freddy Johnson, commander of the State Highway Patrol, had initiated this effort after hearing from several family members who lost loved ones but did not receive bridge dedications.

In its 96-year history, 70 members of the State Highway Patrol have died in the line of duty.