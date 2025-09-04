© 2025 Public Radio East
Effort to name bridges for state troopers killed in the line of duty not previously honored to conclude this year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Transportation

Officials will soon complete an effort to name bridges for 23 state troopers killed in the line of duty who were not previously honored.

The N.C. Department of Transportation partnered with the N.C. State Highway Patrol after discovering the fallen officers whose sacrifice had been overlooked for the bridge naming honors.

North Carolina Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said his agency expects to have all 23 officers honored by the end of 2025.

Col. Freddy Johnson, commander of the State Highway Patrol, had initiated this effort after hearing from several family members who lost loved ones but did not receive bridge dedications.

In its 96-year history, 70 members of the State Highway Patrol have died in the line of duty.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
