© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State considers delaying debt interest penalties for WS/FCS until November

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
WFDD File Photo
The district will need to present a plan to repay the state debt, with payments starting no later than January 20.

The North Carolina Board of Education is considering delaying interest penalties for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ debt until mid-November.

A final decision will be made Thursday.

The school district owes the state $3.4 million after overspending its budget last year.

That debt carries 1% monthly interest penalties — something school officials asked the state to waive in light of their dire financial position.

The state board initially granted a grace period through Sept. 20. But at a meeting Tuesday, school board members and the district’s Chief Legal Counsel Dionne Jenkins asked for an extension.

“We’re continuing to see declines in student enrollment as a result of the two reduction in forces that we've had to implement," Jenkins told the board. "We're seeing a decline in staff morale, and we are continuing to sink, and we'll have to continue to sink deeper and deeper in debt if we have to pay this 1% penalty on top of what's owed.”

The North Carolina Board of Education ultimately recommended delaying penalties for another two months. That’s on the condition that the district presents a plan to repay the debt, with payments starting no later than January 20.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz