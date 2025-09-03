© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Planning board again rejects housing development proposal in Swansboro

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:02 AM EDT
Carolina Commercial Contractors
/
change.org

The Swansboro planning board has unanimously rejected a proposed housing development that people have rallied against for months.

Flybridge Swansboro is a proposed mixed-use community that would be built on West Corbett Avenue near Belgrade-Swansboro Road. It would include 300 one, two and three-bedroom homes, a pool, dog park and other amenities.

Many locals expressed opposition to the idea, saying the large development would increase traffic congestion, overwhelm local schools, and otherwise impact quality of life in the small coastal community.

Both the planning board and the board of commissioners denied a rezoning request early this year, but Carolina Commercial Contractors presented a new phased development plan, which was also rejected.

The board of commissioners can still vote to approve the project, despite the planning board recommendation, They meet next on September 9.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston