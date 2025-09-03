Planning board again rejects housing development proposal in Swansboro

The Swansboro planning board has unanimously rejected a proposed housing development that people have rallied against for months.

Flybridge Swansboro is a proposed mixed-use community that would be built on West Corbett Avenue near Belgrade-Swansboro Road. It would include 300 one, two and three-bedroom homes, a pool, dog park and other amenities.

Many locals expressed opposition to the idea, saying the large development would increase traffic congestion, overwhelm local schools, and otherwise impact quality of life in the small coastal community.

Both the planning board and the board of commissioners denied a rezoning request early this year, but Carolina Commercial Contractors presented a new phased development plan, which was also rejected.

The board of commissioners can still vote to approve the project, despite the planning board recommendation, They meet next on September 9.