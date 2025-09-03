© 2025 Public Radio East
Mayor denies monument relocation is erasing history, group assessing whether to move ahead with lawsuit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
Sharryse Piggott, WUNC
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:47 AM EDT
The Edenton Town Council voted Tuesday to have a Confederate monument relocated.
Library of Congress
File photo: The town removed the monument over the weekend, after a court dismissed another lawsuit against the town. Officials say for now, the monument is safely stored and will remain where it is until it can be permanently placed at Chowan County's Veterans Memorial Park.

The confederate monument in Edenton that was the center of a long legal battle was taken down over the weekend, and the town’s mayor is pushing back on claims that the move is “erasing history.”

Crews removed the statue Saturday night, just days after a Superior Court judge dissolved a restraining order that had blocked the monument’s relocation since March 2023.

Protests have occurred at the site of the monument every weekend for the past three years.

The statue was placed in storage, where it will remain until it is reinstalled at Veterans Memorial Park behind the Chowan County Courthouse, as outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding between the town and the county.

Mayor W. Hackney High rejected the claim that Edenton is trying to wipe away history, calling that a misinformed view and saying the monument is being relocated, not removed, and instead of erasing history town leaders are preserving and protecting it.

Meanwhile, a Durham-based group is assessing whether to move forward with its pending lawsuit against the town of Edenton and Chowan County over the monument.

Jake Sussman is the lawyer for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

“Over the weekend, they took down the monument," he said, "And I think everybody who I've spoken to really welcomes that and applauds the town for following through on that, but is concerned that the town and the county still plan to follow through on putting this up at the courthouse, which we think creates real legal issues.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
Sharryse Piggott, WUNC
