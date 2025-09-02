© 2025 Public Radio East
NAACP calls Forsyth County board chair's treatment of Shai Woodbury ‘unacceptable’

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Government Building
AMY DIAZ/WFDD

The Winston-Salem branch of the NAACP is criticizing Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin for what it calls unacceptable treatment of Commissioner Shai Woodbury.

The dispute stems from a recent budget debate. Woodbury publicly said the board had rejected her efforts to raise taxes in order to support the cash-strapped Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. Martin disputed her comments and directed the county manager to review videos of past meetings to fact-check her statements.

A transcript of the commission’s June budget meeting backs up Woodbury’s account.

NAACP President Anthony Hairston Jr. called Martin’s response “demeaning,” saying Black women in leadership are too often dismissed. Martin has declined requests for comment.

The dispute comes as the district works to eliminate hundreds of positions to help close its budget gap.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
