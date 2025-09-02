© 2025 Public Radio East
International Festival set to showcase Winston-Salem's diverse cultures

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
The Korean percussion ensemble K-JOY NANTA performed during the 2024 International Village Food and Music Festival in Winston-Salem.
Erika Simon
/
City of Winston-Salem
The Korean percussion ensemble K-JOY NANTA performed during the 2024 International Village Food and Music Festival in Winston-Salem.

The International Village Food and Music Festival takes place in Winston-Salem this weekend.

The outdoor festival — this year to be held in Winston Square Park downtown — celebrates the city’s many diverse cultures. Global cuisine, entertainment, crafts and more will showcase the heritage of local residents. Past entertainers include Ballet Folklorico of Julio Ruiz and the Liontracks Reggae Band. 

Human Relations Outreach Analyst Erika Simon says the goal of the festival is clear.

"We want to just make sure that people understand that we appreciate all cultures, and wherever you come from, you are important, and we appreciate what you contribute to our city," she says. "So, this is a way for people to come out and learn about others’ cultures, and also for people to express themselves through dance, performances, all of that." 

Simon says this year there will be a Korean percussion ensemble and Brazilian Samba dancers. International foods for sale will be Jamaican, Filipino, African, Colombian and others. The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 6.
