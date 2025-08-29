The Oceana Pier remains closed this Labor Day weekend after damage from Hurricane Erin.

Oceana Pier and Pier House Restaurant owners said the large surf generated by last week’s storm caused damage which they don’t believe is major, but it has to be inspected by engineers to confirm the pier is safe.

Some repairs have been made, and the inspection will determine whether further repairs are necessary.

The inspection is expected to take place next week, and the pier is expected to be closed until at least Wednesday.

The Pier House Restaurant is open with its normal fall hours – they are closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The Barnacle bar will be closed until the pier is reopened.