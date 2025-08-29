© 2025 Public Radio East
Oceana Pier remains closed this Labor Day weekend after damage from Hurricane Erin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Oceana Pier and Pier House Restaurant
/
Facebook
The Oceana Pier remains closed this Labor Day weekend after damage from Hurricane Erin.

Oceana Pier and Pier House Restaurant owners said the large surf generated by last week’s storm caused damage which they don’t believe is major, but it has to be inspected by engineers to confirm the pier is safe.

Some repairs have been made, and the inspection will determine whether further repairs are necessary.

The inspection is expected to take place next week, and the pier is expected to be closed until at least Wednesday.

The Pier House Restaurant is open with its normal fall hours – they are closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The Barnacle bar will be closed until the pier is reopened.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
