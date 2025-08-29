New Bern riverfront hotel destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 reopens

A 73-room hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 has reopened.

The Tryon Riverfront Inn, along with its Compass Rose restaurant, was completely destroyed in the storm. Under new ownership, the property has undergone extensive renovations, bringing the landmark back to life on New Bern’s waterfront.

City leaders said the restoration is important for local tourism and the economy, and the reopening adds much-needed lodging capacity for visitors, while also preserving a piece of New Bern’s riverfront charm.