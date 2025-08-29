© 2025 Public Radio East
New Bern riverfront hotel destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 reopens

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
City of New Bern

A 73-room hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 has reopened.

The Tryon Riverfront Inn, along with its Compass Rose restaurant, was completely destroyed in the storm. Under new ownership, the property has undergone extensive renovations, bringing the landmark back to life on New Bern’s waterfront.

City leaders said the restoration is important for local tourism and the economy, and the reopening adds much-needed lodging capacity for visitors, while also preserving a piece of New Bern’s riverfront charm.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
