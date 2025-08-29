CarolinaEast unveils new community clinic in Duffyfield

A new community clinic has opened to better serve the health needs of people in the Duffyfield community.

CarolinaEast Community Clinic will provide primary and specialty care for all phases of life, including walk-in care and helping patients with chronic health conditions get continuity of care by specialists when needed.

President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System Michael Smith said people in Duffyfield and the surrounding area have lacked access to care for too long.

Smith said, “Transportation should not and will no longer be a barrier to healthcare. The CarolinaEast Community Clinic will serve as another milestone in our legacy of providing care to this region for the last 60 years and beyond the next 60.”

The clinic was a joint effort between CarolinaEast and the Redevelopment Commission of New Bern, and Vice Chair Tabari Wallace reducing barriers to good and affordable healthcare has always been a pillar of the redevelopment plan.

Wallace said, “But more than celebrating this accomplishment, we are celebrating the difference this clinic will make for families in the Greater Five Points community and beyond. This is about health, hope, and opportunity, and we are proud to stand alongside our partners in making it a reality.”

The Community Clinic on 3rd Avenue in New Bern will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00am until 6:00pm, and will see patients via appointment or walk-in as space allows.

A grand opening celebration will be held next month.