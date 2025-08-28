One million gallons of untreated wastewater discharged daily into ENC creek from overloaded treatment plant

The State Department of Environmental Quality says one million gallons of partially or untreated fecal wastewater is being released into Stewarts Creek each day from the water treatment plant in Warsaw, threatening waterways downstream like the Black and Cape Fear Rivers and risking algae blooms and wildlife.

DEQ officials said the untreated wastewater is caused by industrial overload, and since 2000, DEQ has fined the wastewater plant 19 times, totaling nearly $300,000.

Town Commissioner Ebony Wills-Wells said the problem should be addressed quickly, and that people should be better informed of the problems.

She added that people should not use the creek for swimming, fishing, or other recreational use, and no animals or humans should drink from the rivers

DEQ staff are working with the town to bring the treatment plant back into compliance and to address issues from industrial wastewater overloading the plant’s capacity.