© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC middle school students sickened after eating candy-like substance brought in by pupil

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:11 AM EDT
Broad Creek Middle School
/
Facebook

Eight students at a Carteret County middle school were sent to the hospital after school officials say they ate what they believed was candy provided by another student.

District officials said 10 students at Broad Creek Middle School ate the candy-like substance and eight of them were taken to Carteret Health Care for treatment; two others were released to the care of their parents.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says those students sent to the hospital “appear to be okay.” Sheriff Asa Buck said they are working to identify the substance.

Principal Jenny Bell said that after the substance is identified the district will determine whether any charges are appropriate under the law or the school’s Code of Conduct.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston