ENC middle school students sickened after eating candy-like substance brought in by pupil

Eight students at a Carteret County middle school were sent to the hospital after school officials say they ate what they believed was candy provided by another student.

District officials said 10 students at Broad Creek Middle School ate the candy-like substance and eight of them were taken to Carteret Health Care for treatment; two others were released to the care of their parents.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says those students sent to the hospital “appear to be okay.” Sheriff Asa Buck said they are working to identify the substance.

Principal Jenny Bell said that after the substance is identified the district will determine whether any charges are appropriate under the law or the school’s Code of Conduct.