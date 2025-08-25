One young teen killed, second injured when jet ski, boat collide

A boating accident on the Pamlico River in Beaufort County resulted in the death of a 13-year-old passenger and minor injuries to the 14-year-old operator of a jet ski.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said a 25-foot boat operated by 69-year-old Oscar Woolard of Washington hit a jet ski with two young teen boys onboard.

Woolard called 911 immediately after the crash, and wildlife officials said neither drug nor alcohol impairment were factors.

The collision is still under investigation.