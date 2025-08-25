© 2025 Public Radio East
One young teen killed, second injured when jet ski, boat collide

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 25, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
A boating accident on the Pamlico River in Beaufort County resulted in the death of a 13-year-old passenger and minor injuries to the 14-year-old operator of a jet ski.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said a 25-foot boat operated by 69-year-old Oscar Woolard of Washington hit a jet ski with two young teen boys onboard.

Woolard called 911 immediately after the crash, and wildlife officials said neither drug nor alcohol impairment were factors.

The collision is still under investigation.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
