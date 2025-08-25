NASA rocket launch may be visible in parts of ENC Monday night

NASA is expected to launch three rockets Monday and the launch may be visible in eastern North Carolina.

The rockets are being launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to study turbulence in the frigid upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere. The launch window will open at 10 p.m. on Monday and run through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The first two, launched within a minute of each other, will release colorful vapor tracers to map wind patterns, while the third, launched five minutes later, will track atmospheric motions by exciting a sodium layer with a specialized laser.

People in parts of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina may catch a glimpse of the rockets, weather permitting.