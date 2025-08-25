© 2025 Public Radio East
NASA rocket launch may be visible in parts of ENC Monday night

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 25, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
NASA
Launch visibility map indicating visibility zones for when the TOMEX+ rockets will be visible, in seconds after launch: green (0-10 sec), blue (10-30 sec), and purple (30-40+ sec).

NASA is expected to launch three rockets Monday and the launch may be visible in eastern North Carolina.

The rockets are being launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to study turbulence in the frigid upper layer of Earth’s atmosphere. The launch window will open at 10 p.m. on Monday and run through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The first two, launched within a minute of each other, will release colorful vapor tracers to map wind patterns, while the third, launched five minutes later, will track atmospheric motions by exciting a sodium layer with a specialized laser.

People in parts of Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina may catch a glimpse of the rockets, weather permitting.
Annette Weston
