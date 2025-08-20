© 2025 Public Radio East
Topsail Turtle Project is preparing for high tides from Hurricane Erin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
Topsail Turtle Project

The Topsail Turtle Project is preparing for high tides from Hurricane Erin.

Officials with the organization said the storm could pose a threat to the 45-50 nests that still haven’t hatched.

TTP said the eggs are able to handle some ocean over wash, but eggs sitting in water for a sustained period is usually not survivable.

Volunteers have removed signs and markings around those nests to prevent them from washing into the Atlantic, and have also removed temperature data loggers from areas likely to wash out.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
