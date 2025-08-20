The Topsail Turtle Project is preparing for high tides from Hurricane Erin.

Officials with the organization said the storm could pose a threat to the 45-50 nests that still haven’t hatched.

TTP said the eggs are able to handle some ocean over wash, but eggs sitting in water for a sustained period is usually not survivable.

Volunteers have removed signs and markings around those nests to prevent them from washing into the Atlantic, and have also removed temperature data loggers from areas likely to wash out.