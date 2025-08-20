© 2025 Public Radio East
Beaufort County swim site fails bacterial testing three times in a row

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman on her way to collect Pamlico River water samples.
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers officials continues to investigate contamination at an eastern North Carolina recreational site that has repeatedly failed bacterial testing in recent weeks.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman Dinah’s Landing in Beaufort County failed three times in a row.

She will be paying close attention to this week’s Swim Guide results, and said if the site continues to fail, Zimmerman will be investigating potential pollution sources.

Dinah’s landing is located in Goose Creek State Park, east of Washington.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
