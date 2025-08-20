Beaufort County swim site fails bacterial testing three times in a row

Sound Rivers officials continues to investigate contamination at an eastern North Carolina recreational site that has repeatedly failed bacterial testing in recent weeks.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman Dinah’s Landing in Beaufort County failed three times in a row.

She will be paying close attention to this week’s Swim Guide results, and said if the site continues to fail, Zimmerman will be investigating potential pollution sources.

Dinah’s landing is located in Goose Creek State Park, east of Washington.