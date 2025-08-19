© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Lifeguard towers removed from Emerald Isle beaches as Hurricane Erin nears

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle

The lifeguard towers have been removed from the beaches in Emerald Isle because of the storm surge that’s expected from Hurricane Erin.

Town officials said lifeguards will be patrolling the beach where passage is allowed, and they’ll be positioned at beach ramps during high tide.

Red flags are expected to continue to fly because of high surf and rip current risks, and people are advised to stay out of the water until the storm passes.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston