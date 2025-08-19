Lifeguard towers removed from Emerald Isle beaches as Hurricane Erin nears
The lifeguard towers have been removed from the beaches in Emerald Isle because of the storm surge that’s expected from Hurricane Erin.
Town officials said lifeguards will be patrolling the beach where passage is allowed, and they’ll be positioned at beach ramps during high tide.
Red flags are expected to continue to fly because of high surf and rip current risks, and people are advised to stay out of the water until the storm passes.