Hurricane Erin impacts prompt Camp Lejeune to close Onslow Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
Camp Lejeune officials will temporarily close Onslow Beach beginning at noon Tuesday because of dangerous rip currents, high surf and other anticipated weather effects from Hurricane Erin.

The closure, which includes access to the Onslow Beach Bridge, will remain in effect until after Hurricane Erin passes offshore, seas have settled, damage has been assessed and any hazards mitigated.

Marine Corps Community Services has notified Onslow Beach residents and patrons that all evacuations must be completed prior to the closure.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
