Hurricane Erin impacts prompt Camp Lejeune to close Onslow Beach

Camp Lejeune officials will temporarily close Onslow Beach beginning at noon Tuesday because of dangerous rip currents, high surf and other anticipated weather effects from Hurricane Erin.

The closure, which includes access to the Onslow Beach Bridge, will remain in effect until after Hurricane Erin passes offshore, seas have settled, damage has been assessed and any hazards mitigated.

Marine Corps Community Services has notified Onslow Beach residents and patrons that all evacuations must be completed prior to the closure.