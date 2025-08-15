© 2025 Public Radio East
Two men arrested in shooting death of toddler in New Bern two years ago

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher speak at a press conference at Abundant Life Church, updating the community about the search for Nia’ Loni Sheptock’s killer.
New Bern Police Department
/
Screen shot of press conference
File: Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher speak at a press conference at Abundant Life Church, updating the community about the search for Nia’ Loni Sheptock’s killer.

Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a toddler in New Bern two years ago.

On July 4, 2023, 19-month-old Nia'Loni Sheptock and her father, 20-year-old Nathan Sheptock, were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on La Grange Street.

Nathan was treated and released but the toddler died at the hospital the following day.

After a lengthy investigation that also included the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, Kiyveon Pitts and Lawrence Everett have been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

New Bern Police Department
Investigators determined the shooting was gang-related and not a random act of violence.

Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said the arrests can’t undo the tragic loss of Nia’Loni Sheptock, but the department hopes they reaffirm a commitment to justice and deter future violence.
