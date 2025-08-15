Two men arrested in shooting death of toddler in New Bern two years ago

Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a toddler in New Bern two years ago.

On July 4, 2023, 19-month-old Nia'Loni Sheptock and her father, 20-year-old Nathan Sheptock, were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on La Grange Street.

Nathan was treated and released but the toddler died at the hospital the following day.

After a lengthy investigation that also included the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, Kiyveon Pitts and Lawrence Everett have been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators determined the shooting was gang-related and not a random act of violence.

Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said the arrests can’t undo the tragic loss of Nia’Loni Sheptock, but the department hopes they reaffirm a commitment to justice and deter future violence.