© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC Republican Senator asking for rollback of increased regulation of the H-2A visa program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
These workers are harvesting strawberries for Fancy Farms, near Plant City, Fla.
Dan Charles/NPR
File: These workers are harvesting strawberries.

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and many other lawmakers have asked the secretary of labor to roll back regulations they said have dramatically increased costs for American farmers.

Senator Ted Budd said the regulations increased the complexity of the H-2A visa program, and have increased deficits for farmers and created obstacles for producers that want to enroll in the program.

Budd added that the ongoing shortage of a reliable agricultural workforce remains a concern that threatens the future of American agriculture. The lawmakers said the rule also contributes to higher food costs.

For a full list of signers and to read the full text of this letter, click HERE.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston