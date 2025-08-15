NC Republican Senator asking for rollback of increased regulation of the H-2A visa program

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and many other lawmakers have asked the secretary of labor to roll back regulations they said have dramatically increased costs for American farmers.

Senator Ted Budd said the regulations increased the complexity of the H-2A visa program, and have increased deficits for farmers and created obstacles for producers that want to enroll in the program.

Budd added that the ongoing shortage of a reliable agricultural workforce remains a concern that threatens the future of American agriculture. The lawmakers said the rule also contributes to higher food costs.

