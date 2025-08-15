ECU archaeologists discover remains of ship that exploded off the NC coast in the 1700s

A team of East Carolina University archaeologists recently discovered several shipwrecks in southeastern North Carolina, including a possibly significant find dating back to the mid-1700s.

Officials with the university’s Program in Maritime Studies said the remains of the ships and colonial waterfront features were discovered at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Brunswick County, and some of the remains may be those of La Fortuna.

The Spanish privateer from Cuba exploded near the colonial wharves at Brunswick Town during an attack on the port at the end of King George’s War in September 1748.

Dr. Jason Raupp, assistant professor in the Department of History and maritime studies, said the sites will researchers better understand the role of the area as one of the state’s earliest colonial port towns.

Three other shipwreck sites were also uncovered at the BTFA waterfront over the course of this summer’s field school.