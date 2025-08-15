© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ECU archaeologists discover remains of ship that exploded off the NC coast in the 1700s

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
A large section of the possible La Fortuna shipwreck sits on the beach.
Image courtesy ECU Program in Maritime Studies
A large section of the possible La Fortuna shipwreck sits on the beach.

A team of East Carolina University archaeologists recently discovered several shipwrecks in southeastern North Carolina, including a possibly significant find dating back to the mid-1700s.

Officials with the university’s Program in Maritime Studies said the remains of the ships and colonial waterfront features were discovered at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Brunswick County, and some of the remains may be those of La Fortuna.

The Spanish privateer from Cuba exploded near the colonial wharves at Brunswick Town during an attack on the port at the end of King George’s War in September 1748.

Dr. Jason Raupp, assistant professor in the Department of History and maritime studies, said the sites will researchers better understand the role of the area as one of the state’s earliest colonial port towns.

Three other shipwreck sites were also uncovered at the BTFA waterfront over the course of this summer’s field school.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston