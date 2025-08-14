Child abuse charges filed after children reported missing were found hungry but safe

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has charged a South Carolina Woman with child abuse, after finding her with two missing children in Cove City.

Victoria Wells, of Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged with two counts of child abuse after she was found with her two sons yesterday (Tuesday) by deputies investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Wells and her four and seven year old sons were reported missing in Carteret County on Monday. They were last seen the day before, and charging documents show the children went without food for an unreasonable length of time.

The boys were turned over to their father.