Child abuse charges filed after children reported missing were found hungry but safe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff’s Office

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has charged a South Carolina Woman with child abuse, after finding her with two missing children in Cove City.

Victoria Wells, of Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged with two counts of child abuse after she was found with her two sons yesterday (Tuesday) by deputies investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Wells and her four and seven year old sons were reported missing in Carteret County on Monday. They were last seen the day before, and charging documents show the children went without food for an unreasonable length of time.

The boys were turned over to their father.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
