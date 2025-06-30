Inmate shoots, kills Cherokee County detention officer at Murphy hospital

An inmate attempting to escape custody during a medical appointment shot and killed a Cherokee County Detention Center officer on Monday afternoon, officials say.

“This is one of the worst days of my career. This is a tough day for law enforcement and Cherokee County ” Sheriff Dustin Smith said at a press conference livestreamed by the Cherokee Scout .

Smith said Detention Officer Francisco Flattes was shot and killed by a federal inmate, Kelvin Simmons, as Flattes and another officer accompanied Simmons to an orthopedic appointment at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

According to the sheriff, Simmons overpowered Flattes and took control of his’ weapon. Flattes was shot and Officer George Feinauer was also injured in the struggle, according to a press release shared by the Murphy Mayor’s Office .

The press release states: "While at the (medical) facility, a struggle broke out between Simmons and the two detention officers. During the altercation, Simmons gained control of Officer Flattes’ weapon and shot him."

Flattes was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department, where he died.

After shooting the officer, officials say Simmons stole a car from the hospital parking lot and escaped. He was later captured in Macon County. The U.S. Marshals Service was involved in the search for Simmons, Murphy Mayor Tim Radford said in a statement.

District Attorney Ashley Welch announced during the press conference that Simmons will be charged with first-degree murder. Welch said she anticipates more charges.

Simmons previously escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center in October 2024 by climbing over a fence, according to a press release .

The department has been under scrutiny in recent years for its involvement in a use of force case as well as other incidents. The use of force case also involving the Eastern Band of Cherokee Police SWAT team was recently settled for $10 million.

Radford and Andrews Mayor James Reid announced Monday evening that the flags at both town halls will be lowered to half-staff.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire community,” Radford said in a statement . “Our hearts go out to Officer Flattes’ family, friends, and the entire law enforcement family.”

Reid said lowering flags at the government buildings "is a small but meaningful way to honor his sacrifice.”

“We are united in grief and gratitude for Officer Flattes’ service,” Reid said in a statement .

Gov. Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset today, July 1, in honor of Flattes.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Francisco Paul Flattes’ tragic murder. Our law enforcement officers go above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe, and tragically yesterday Detention Officer Flattes paid the ultimate price," Stein said in a statement. "I am grateful to western North Carolina law enforcement and the Highway Patrol for their quick response. Anna and I are praying for his family and community as they grieve his loss. May his memory be a blessing.”

