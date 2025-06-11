Subscription program in Emerald Isle will offset the coast of an ambulance ride to the hospital

The Emerald Isle Fire Department is offering an optional subscription program to help offset the cost of an ambulance transport.

Officials said the annual subscription of $60 covers the direct costs of ambulance services not paid by insurance.

The $60 covers two people, the head of household, along with one other person. Others living in the household can be included for an additional $15 each.

The subscription begins two days after receipt of application, payment, and acceptance by the Town of Emerald Isle's Fire Department and expires on June 30th of next year.

There will be no refunds for cancelled or forfeited memberships.