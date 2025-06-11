© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Subscription program in Emerald Isle will offset the coast of an ambulance ride to the hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 11, 2025 at 7:41 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Fire Department

The Emerald Isle Fire Department is offering an optional subscription program to help offset the cost of an ambulance transport.

Officials said the annual subscription of $60 covers the direct costs of ambulance services not paid by insurance.

The $60 covers two people, the head of household, along with one other person. Others living in the household can be included for an additional $15 each.

The subscription begins two days after receipt of application, payment, and acceptance by the Town of Emerald Isle's Fire Department and expires on June 30th of next year.

There will be no refunds for cancelled or forfeited memberships.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston