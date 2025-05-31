Saturday Sports: Stanley cup final rematch, OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

It's time for sports.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: NHL - a Stanley Cup rematch. NBA finals. Ohhhklahoma (ph) City awaits, but who'll join them? - the Knicks or Pacers? Sportswriter Howard Bryant joins us. Howard, thanks so much for being with us.

HOWARD BRYANT: Good morning, Scott. How are you?

SIMON: I'm fine, thanks, my friend. Listen, let's begin with hockey 'cause the Stanley Cup finals are going to be a rematch between the Florida Panthers - who want to be back-to-back champions - against the Edmonton Oilers - who want to be the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup in 33 years. Which outcome do you think is more likely - ratification or revenge?

BRYANT: Ah, don't this to me. You know, I hate to make predictions. However, what I can tell you that both teams are playing great right now. This is exactly the matchup that - I think, that a lot of people wanted to see, considering that you do have the defending back-to-back - you know, you have the defending champions going up against a team that they beat last year after being up 3-0. Edmonton came back and won three in a row, and they had a game 7 that went Florida's way. So now, clearly, both teams are motivated to do this whole thing again. And, also, when you're Edmonton, you've got the - you know, the most exciting duo in hockey - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl. They are terrific. And then the Panthers are the bruising, bruising Eastern Conference team. And who thought that we would be talking about hockey dynasties in Florida? First, you had Tampa Bay...

SIMON: (Laughter) Yes.

BRYANT: ...And now you've got Florida. But it would be something I think that the Canadians would love to see in their beloved sport - a Canadian team finally win since the Montreal Canadiens won in 1993.

SIMON: NBA playoffs - Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a spot in the finals by eliminating the Timberwolves in five games. They have looked great all year. They have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned MVP. Is this just their moment?

BRYANT: Well, it might be their moment and it might be their decade considering how well they've put this team together. And I hate to say it, but, you know, shame on - I don't - do I - dare I say us or dare I say, but...

SIMON: Just me. Just me. Yeah.

BRYANT: We just don't talk about Oklahoma City enough because it's...

SIMON: Yes.

BRYANT: ...Oklahoma City.

SIMON: Right.

BRYANT: They have been dominant all season long.

SIMON: That's why I've been working on this - ohhhh.

BRYANT: (Laughter) Exactly. Something has to replace Cleveland Rocks. And so I feel like this is not a surprise. You look at the numbers. They should absolutely beat - you know, they should win the championship because their numbers have been historic. They've got SGA, who is the MVP, who is a terrific player. I think that the toughest challenge they had was when they came through Denver in the seven-game series. And we spent most of the season talking about the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic, so people don't want to have these conversations. But, look, leave the small markets alone. Indiana is a very, very good basketball team. Oklahoma City is a great basketball...

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: ...Team. And, of course, there's the Knicks that people want to see because the Knicks haven't won a championship since 1973. I think Indiana is obviously the favorite going home tonight to close out the Knicks, but the Knicks have been resilient. They beat the defending champion Celtics, and now they are a game away from forcing a game 7. But whatever the outcome is, I think there's a message here, as well, that - there's a message here that the LeBron, KD, Steph Curry era is ending, and give a little respect to the SGA...

SIMON: Yeah.

BRYANT: ...And the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are a great basketball team.

SIMON: When the finals are over, I'm going to hate to say goodbye to "NBA On TNT."

BRYANT: Yeah, same. The only show in sports where watching the pregame and the halftime and the postgame was exciting as the game itself. Legends - Barkley, Shaq, Ernie and Kenny Smith. Really going to miss it. Losing a lot there, and end of an era. Very sad.

SIMON: Yeah. Howard Bryant, thanks so much for being with us. Talk to you soon, my friend.

