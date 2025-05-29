The North Carolina DMV's Saturday walk-in service hours return this weekend.

Select offices will be open 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays from May 31-Aug. 23, with the exception of office closures June 28 and July 5.

In eastern North Carolina, walk-in services will be provided at the Greenville DMV on N. Creek Dr. and the Jacksonville office on Wilmington Hwy.

Services available during the Saturday hours include driver license or ID cards, renewals or duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for customers that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.