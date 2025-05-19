© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

$48M for broadband internet targets NC digital divide, including in Mitchell Co.

BPR News | By Helen Chickering
Published May 19, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Map from the NC Broadband Indices. Green areas indicate counties with higher broadband availability, while red areas highlight regions with lower access based on the Broadband Availability and Quality Index.
North Carolina Department of Information Technology
Map from the NC Broadband Indices. Green areas indicate counties with higher broadband availability, while red areas highlight regions with lower access based on the Broadband Availability and Quality Index.

More than 14,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina are one step closer to reliable internet access.

Gov. Josh Stein has announced a $48 million investment in broadband expansion through the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program. The funding will support projects in 22 counties, including Mitchell County, where 84 homes and businesses are set to have access to high-speed internet for the first time.

“Connecting all North Carolinians, especially in our rural areas, opens doors of opportunity,” Stein said in a recent press release. “I am proud to continue to bring high-speed internet access to all corners of our state.”

The CAB program is a partnership between counties and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to identify unserved areas, solicit proposals from vetted internet service providers, and make targeted awards. The $48 million in funding includes over $33 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, awarded by NCDIT, and more than $14 million from broadband providers selected through the program.

Mitchell County Among Rural NC Communities Set to Gain High-Speed Internet Access

In Mitchell County, Zito Media will oversee the expansion. It’s one of several providers selected to deliver service at speeds of at least 100 Mbps (download and upload).

Nearby counties also receiving funding include:

  • Alexander County: 125 homes and businesses (Brightspeed)
  • Burke County: 113 homes and businesses (Foothills Broadband)

NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione emphasized the importance of digital access for work, education, and health care, noting that connectivity plays a key role in economic resilience.

This round of awards builds on previous investments through the CAB and Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant programs. In total, these efforts are projected to connect more than 230,000 households and businesses across the state.

For more details, visit ncbroadband.gov.
Tags
NCPRA
Helen Chickering
Helen Chickering is a host and reporter on Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the station in November 2014.
See stories by Helen Chickering