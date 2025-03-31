© 2025 Public Radio East
Researchers believe swallowed plastic bag killed dolphin found dead in Rachel Carson Reserve

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:48 AM EDT
NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology
A necropsy found the 428 pound male dolphin was very thin, and CMAST officials said a large plastic bag remnant with a knot in the center was found in the dolphin’s stomach.

Researchers with the North Carolina State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology said a bottlenose dolphin found dead in the Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve in Beaufort was likely killed by swallowing a plastic bag.

They are reminding people to be aware of how plastic bags can negatively affect the environment and asking that recyclable non-plastic bags be used instead.

Late in 2023, live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle earlier and died soon after, and researchers say a necropsy found the female calf died from eating a plastic or mylar balloon.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
