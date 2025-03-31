© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

East Coast U.S. lawmakers introduce legislation to update law that supports struggling artists

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:13 AM EDT
Robert Krulwich
/
NPR

Two East Coast U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that would update a law that helps support struggling artists.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Virginia Democrat Mark Warner said the Qualified Performing Artist tax deduction has not been updated since its inception in 1986 and is currently only available to those making less than $16,000 a year, meaning that very few artists qualify.

Their bill would update and increase the income ceiling to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married joint filers, allowing more lower- and middle-income performing artists to receive tax relief for work-related expenses.

They said the legislation also indexes the deduction for inflation so it automatically adjusts for increases in the cost of living in the future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston