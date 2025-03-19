Rare March disturbance in the Atlantic highlighted by the National Hurricane Center
March isn't usually associated with tropical weather, but on Monday afternoon a disturbance was highlighted by the National Hurricane Center near the Leeward Islands.
The storm is non-tropical, but was producing gale-force winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
The chances of subtropical or tropical development are now at 0 percent.
The only March tropical system in the Atlantic on record occurred in 1908; it was called Hurricane One.