Rare March disturbance in the Atlantic highlighted by the National Hurricane Center

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT

March isn't usually associated with tropical weather, but on Monday afternoon a disturbance was highlighted by the National Hurricane Center near the Leeward Islands.

The storm is non-tropical, but was producing gale-force winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The chances of subtropical or tropical development are now at 0 percent.

The only March tropical system in the Atlantic on record occurred in 1908; it was called Hurricane One.
Annette Weston
