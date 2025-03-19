© 2025 Public Radio East
Proposal would would name portions of ENC creeks in honor of Down East plane crash victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.
(Photos provided by Carteret County Public Schools)
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.

North Carolina U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill that would name portions of local creeks in honor of several victims of a fatal plane crash in 2022.

Congressman Greg Murphy and Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd have proposed the Down East Remembrance Act, to honor six victims of the plane crash in Carteret County.

The legislation gives the exact latitudes and longitudes of six creeks on federal land and renames them after passengers Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jacob Taylor, and Daily Shepherd – who were students at East Carteret High School -- as well as adults Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher.

Pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey, who were also killed in the crash, were not named in the legislation. 

Annette Weston
Annette Weston
