Young Waterfowlers Day honors four Down East students killed in a plane crash three years ago

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.
(Photos provided by Carteret County Public Schools)
The Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education is remembering four students who were killed in a plane crash three years ago.

They have designated February 13 as Young Waterfowlers Day, in honor of East Carteret High School students Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd, and Kole McInnis.

The teens and their chaperones were coming back from an annual youth hunt in Mattamuskeet when the plane crashed into the ocean.

Pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls and his son Jeffrey Rawls, Stephanie Fulcher – the mother of Cole McInnis – and Douglas Parks were also killed.

The school board is asking people to wear camouflage clothing in tribute on Thursday.
Annette Weston
