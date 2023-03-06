© 2023 Public Radio East
Ground broken on memorial remembering 8 who died in Down East plane crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST
Plane crash students.jpg
(Photos provided by Carteret County Public Schools)
/
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.

Ground was broken on Saturday for a memorial for the eight people who died in a plane crash Down East just over a year ago.

Near the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 12 in Cedar Island, the community is memorializing the eight people who lost their lives in a plane crash more than a year ago.

Killed in the crash on February 13, 2022 were pilot Ernest “Teen” Rawls, his adult son Jeffrey Rawls, Stephanie Fulcher, and high school students “Kole” McInnis, “Hunter” Parks, Noah Styron, “Daily” Shepard, and “Jake” Taylor.

More than $25,000 has been raised to help fund the monument.

The monument is expected to be completed on the two-year anniversary of the crash on Feb. 13, 2024.

